Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0063

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Noir has a total market cap of $128,848.97 and $229.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00108808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.86 or 0.00528213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022018 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,459 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

