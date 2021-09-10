Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,384 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

PBR opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

