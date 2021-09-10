Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $38.02 or 0.00082151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $48,898.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00163266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043742 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

NFY is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,692 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars.

