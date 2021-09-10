Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $164.44 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 17.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $164,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $28.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,911.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37,668.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,710.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,563.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.