Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 1,835 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.57. 3,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

