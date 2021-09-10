Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 15.6% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $149,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.67. 4,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.