Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NAK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,295. The company has a market cap of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

