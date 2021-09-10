Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 1,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

