Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $258.77

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $258.77, but opened at $248.50. Novavax shares last traded at $248.00, with a volume of 42,774 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

