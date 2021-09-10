Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.