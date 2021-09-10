Nuance Investments LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $27.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,843.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,701.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,406.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

