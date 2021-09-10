NuBits 24 Hour Volume Reaches $92.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 48.6% against the US dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $2.64 million and $92.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

