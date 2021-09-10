NuCypher Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $209.26 million and $40.05 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00167801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00042790 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,280,649,527 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

