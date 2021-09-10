NULS Hits Market Capitalization of $50.89 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. NULS has a market cap of $50.89 million and $13.94 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00180299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,371.46 or 0.99846540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.62 or 0.07226088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00899291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002996 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.