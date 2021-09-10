Numeraire Market Capitalization Reaches $505.11 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $49.53 or 0.00109780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $505.11 million and $147.81 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00058398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00159167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,107 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

