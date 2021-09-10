NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 540,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,886.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

