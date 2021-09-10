nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:NVT opened at $33.22 on Friday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

