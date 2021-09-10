nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.
NYSE:NVT opened at $33.22 on Friday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.55.
In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
