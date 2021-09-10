O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,449 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.