O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,667 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

