O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,060 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 188.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

