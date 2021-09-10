O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,390 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1,949.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,300 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

WSM stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

