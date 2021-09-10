O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,613 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Altice USA worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Altice USA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Altice USA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,729,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

