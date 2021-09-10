O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 2,034,507 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 537,212 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of SU opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

