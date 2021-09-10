O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,239 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KB Financial Group worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $44.77 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

