O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 17,422 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average is $130.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

