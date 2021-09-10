O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 521,166 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2,022.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,166 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of APA worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

