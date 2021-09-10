O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 743 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,870.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,701.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,406.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

