O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,302 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Discovery worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.