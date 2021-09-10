O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.