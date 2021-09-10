O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Bank OZK worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

OZK stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.