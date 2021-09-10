O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,898.27 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,744.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,445.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

