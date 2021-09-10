O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 71,968.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,993 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

