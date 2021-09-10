O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $227.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

