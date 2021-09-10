O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WestRock worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WRK stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. WestRock has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.