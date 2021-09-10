O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

