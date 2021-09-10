O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $97.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

