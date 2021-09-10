O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

