O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.52. The company has a market cap of $226.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

