O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

CNQ stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

