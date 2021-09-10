O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,563 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 180,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.79 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

