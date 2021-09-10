O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18,423.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAP opened at $201.22 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average is $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

