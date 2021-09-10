O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,514 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $258.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $261.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

