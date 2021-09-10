O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,935 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

