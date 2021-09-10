O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,587 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

