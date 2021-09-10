O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,915 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,640 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

