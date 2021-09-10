O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

NTR stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

