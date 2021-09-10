Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 994,230 shares of company stock worth $55,661,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

