Oasis Network Market Capitalization Reaches $361.53 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $361.53 million and $121.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002231 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

