Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTLY. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.62.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 16.49 on Friday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 14.87 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of 18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.