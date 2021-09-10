Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $449.54 million and approximately $46.84 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00161482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043052 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.